Pathaan: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali slams BJP ministers objecting to Besharam Rang, says 'get yourself a freaking life'

Besharam Rang, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created an uproar since its release. There have been calls by several BJP ministers to boycott the film and fix the 'saffron coloured' bikini worn by Deepika in the track composed by Vishal Shekhar and sung by Shilpa Rao.

Now, Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s, has lashed at the politicians raising objections to the chartbuster song. Taking to her Instagram, Somy shared a poster of Deepika from the song and wrote, "I can’t wait to see this movie and this song! Deepika looks stunning and this is a huge motivator for me personally to put more effort into my workouts."

"As for the illiterate Minister: Get yourself a freaking life. Focus on children being sold into sex trafficking in India on a daily basis. Women being victims of acid attacks and domestic violence. Little boys and girls being victims of sexual and physical abuse. People literally losing their lives due to starvation. The high-ranking statistics of women being raped every single day", she added.

The actress further stated, "Check your priorities rather than picking on artists who have creative licenses to do what they want as long as it does not harm anyone. And aside from encouraging people to workout harder, there is nothing wrong with this song or movie. Get your priorities in check and start with getting an education".

Somy, who appeared in movies such as Yaar Gaddar, Krishan Avtaar, and Aao Pyaar Karen in her short-lived Bollywood career, concluded by using these hashtags #illiteracy #simpletons #nopriorities #novalues #toomuchtimeonyourhands #bjpidiocy to directly attack the ruling party.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner, which is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.