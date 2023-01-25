Search icon
Pathaan: Raees director Rahul Dholakia reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham film, calls it 'madness'

Pathaan has been receiving overwhelming reviews from audiences and critics. Here's what Raees director Rahul Dholakia has to say about the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has finally made a grand comeback to the big screen after more than four years with the action-packed entertainer Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Yash Raj Films production has released in the theatres on Wednesday, January 25, and is receiving overwhelming reviews from audiences and critics. 

Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime-drama Raees, also watched Pathaan on its first day on an IMAX screen and called the film 'madness'. Sharing his review on his Twitter handle, Rahul wrote, "6 years ago we released #Raees - today was Day One for #Pathaan. An incredible experience watching it in a house full show on a huge IMAX screen, with the die-hard fans of @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @BeingSalmanKhan!! Madness !!!".

Though Salman Khan wasn't shown in the Pathaan trailer, the superstar had revealed that he will be seen in his Tiger avatar in the film and now, his cameo appearance is no more a secret after fans have shared the videos from the theatres that show Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the screen together. 

SRK will be making a crucial appearance in Tiger 3 connecting the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War, which was also helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romcoms before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War.

READ | Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan the superstar is back to revive Bollywood in his massiest, paisa vasool entertainer

Talking about Raees, apart from Shah Rukh, the Rahul Dholakia film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the leading roles. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Narendra Jha, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others were also seen in pivotal roles. Sunny Leone made a cameo appearance in the recreated item song Laila Main Laila.

