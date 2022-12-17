Pathaan: Politician Ram Kadam threatens to block Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film's release in Maharashtra

Ram Kadam- Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is one of the major releases of 2023, and the film has now been targeted over its song Besharam Rang. Earlier this week, the makers released the first song from their film, and it has now become one of the 'burning issues' of the country.

Deepika's sizzling moves and her 'saffron' bikini have become the most debatable topic of recent times. Several politicians and even netizens are now protesting against the film, and they panned the makers for hurting religious sentiments.

In the latest turn of events, Maharastra BJP leader Ram Kadam has demanded an explanation from the makers over the ongoing row. Kadam has spoken to multiple news channels and stated that films hurting religious sentiment won't be allowed to showcase in Maharashtra. While speaking to India Today, Ram said, "Any movie, any serial hurting Hindu sentiments, those films and serials won't be allowed in Maharashtra."

Even on his Twitter, Ram expressed his discontent over the song, and wrote, "#Pathaan film ko desh ki kai Sadhu, Mahatma saahit social media par bhi kai Hindu sanghtan tatha karordo log iss film ka kada virodh kar rahe hai. Maharashtra mein vartmann mein Hindutwa wali sarkar hai. Behtar hoga film producer aur director saamne aa kar jo aapatijanak baatein Sadhu santo dwara kahu ja rahi hai. Uss par byaan rakhe."

The poster and the teaser met with highly positive reactions, but the first song of the film, Besharam Rang has divided the internet.

On one side, we have users who are going all praise for Deepika Padukone and SRK's crackling chemistry. There are users who are finding Deepika 'too hot to handle.' However, there is another section of the audience who is miffed, agitated, and furious over the song. Besharam Rang has brought the infamous boycott gang back on social media, and #BoycottPathaan has become one of the trends on Twitter.