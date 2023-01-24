Pathaan plot details and descriptions of sex and violence revealed in British Board of Film Classification’s rating

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

The British Board of Film Certification has issued a 12A certification to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. In its rating certificate, the body has also given a detailed brekadown of why it has given the film that rating. The document, available on BBFC’s site, lists out a number of plot points and details from the spy thriller.

Mild spoilers for Pathaan ahead

On its website, the BBFC says that Pathaan contains ‘moderate violence, threat, injury detail, and sex references’. In detailed explanation, some references to the film’s sequences are mentioned. Under the ‘injury’ section, it says that ‘there is occasional sight of bloody facial injuries’ as well as ‘blood from a gunshot wound’. Under ‘threat and horror’, the agency mentions a scene about torture apart from a car crash.

Under the ‘violence’ section, the rating mentions that there are stabbings, shootings, stranglings as well as hand-to-hand combat. That much has been shown in the trailer as well. There is also an off-camera reference to someone taking their own life. Under the ‘sex’ section, there are mentions of a joke with sexual innuendo as well as a ‘moderate sex reference’ wherein a ‘woman rubs her bare knee against a man's clothed crotch’. The rating also mentions that the distributor chose to cut ‘scenes of strong violence in order to receive their preferred 12A classification’.

Pathaan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s trailer showed that John’s character is an international terrorist who plans to unleash an attack on India. Now, Pathaan, a spy, must join forces with Deepika’s character to stop the threat. The synopsis of the film given in the BBFC rating also gives some hint about the background of Deepika’s character and the nature of the threat.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film will be releasing in theatres on Wednesday, January 25. Pathaan has seen amazing response from its advance booking sales, shattering all previous Hindi film records. It is expected to have one of the highest openings by any Bollywood film.