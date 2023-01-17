Pathaan OTT release details revealed during court proceedings: When and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited comeback film Pathaan is set to hit the screens later this month. The action masala film is the actor’s first release in a lead role since 2018. Needless to say, there is a huge buzz around it. And now it has been revealed as to when Pathaan will release on the streaming platform post its theatrical run.

Pathaan has been produced by Yash Raj Films. On Monday, January 16, the Delhi High Court directed the production house to prepare subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for the film and submit then with the CBFC again for re-certification. This was done so that hearing and visually impaired people can enjoy the movie on OTT platforms. During the hearing, the makers mentioned that the film will be releasing on Prime Video on April 25, a full three months after its theatrical release.

A tweet by Bar and Bench covering the verdict read, “The court therefore directed the producers to submit the close captioning, subtitles and audio description to CBFC for the movie's OTT release by Feb 20. CBFC will take a decision on the same by March 10. The movie is set to release on @PrimeVideo on April 25.”

No official update about the film’s OTT release has been shared so far. However, given the date is far away, it is expected that the production house and the platform will make a formal announcement closer to the date, most likely in April.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger series and War. The film stars John Abraham as the antagonist and Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia also appear in pivotal roles. The film’s trailer was launched last Tuesday amid much fanfare and broke several viewing records.