'Pathaan is not just a film, it's an emotion': Prabhas, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor share excitement for Shah Rukh Khan film

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, Pathaan has finally released in the theatres on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film has opened to a thunderous response with packed theatres and fans cheering with whistles and claps for the action-packed entertainer.

As Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen as the leading hero after more than four years since he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018, the film has been awaited by his millions of fans worldwide and also the stars in the Indian film industry.

Alia Bhatt, who starred alongside King Khan in Gauri Shinde-directed 2016 coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, shared the Pathaan poster, and wrote, "Tbh (To be honest) never been this excited for a film...GO PATHAAN" and added three red-heart emojis.





Prabhas, who is rumoured to collaborate with Siddharth Anand for an upcoming massive actioner and also sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K, wished the entire Pathaan team 'the very best' for the film's release on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 24.





Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, also shared his excitement for Pathaan as he wrote, "Pathaan is not just a film, it's an emotion! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!" on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.





Pathaan is Siddharth Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War. His next film Fighter is slated to release exactly a year later on January 25, 2024.



