Pathaan: Netizens hail Deepika Padukone’s superhot look in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

On Wednesday, the makers of the film Pathaan released the much-anticipated teaser of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Credit: Deepika Padukone Fans/Twitter

After blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have reunited for the highly anticipated action-entertainer Pathaan.

After much anticipation, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Netizens praised Deepika Padukone’s look in the film and referred to it as ‘next level’ and her ‘hottest avatar yet’. If that wasn’t all, the response to the teaser has only cemented the excitement among audiences to see the 'biggest pair in the country back together again'.

Pathaan has made a bombastic impact, and the teaser of the upcoming actioner is already been considered the first blockbuster of 2023. Apart from SRK's fans, trade, and other netizens, other Bollywood actors are also smitten by the first glance of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer. 

SRK's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt found Pathaan a firework and shared the teaser on her Instagram. Alia reviewed the teaser saying, "Just next level"

Here's Alia Bhatt's response to Pathaan

image

Hrithik Roshan is all in praise for his War's director, next mega project. On his Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Woah woah woah ! Unbelievable !! Boom." 

Here's Hrithik's response to Pathaan

Bhumi Pednekar wished Shah Rukh Khan his birthday and shared the trailer by saying, "Happy birthday King @iamsrk. Love you." 

Here's Bhumi's reaction to Pathaan

image

Even Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor is mesmerised by the teaser. He shared his thoughts on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa. 25th Jan it is." 

Here's Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Pathaan

image

Janhvi Kapoor's mind is blown away with Pathaan teaser. The Mili star shared the video in and wrote, "Happy birthday King." 
 
Here's Janhvi Kapoor's reaction

image

SRK's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Anushka Sharma also commented on the teaser, and wrote, "Woah birthday boy. Super stoked to see you like this! @iamsrk." 

Here's Anushka Sharma's reaction

image

The director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

Also read | Pathaan: Hrtihik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react to teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's actioner

On the work front, after form film Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also has will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.

