Pathaan: Netizens hail Deepika Padukone’s superhot look in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

After blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have reunited for the highly anticipated action-entertainer Pathaan.

After much anticipation, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Netizens praised Deepika Padukone’s look in the film and referred to it as ‘next level’ and her ‘hottest avatar yet’. If that wasn’t all, the response to the teaser has only cemented the excitement among audiences to see the 'biggest pair in the country back together again'.

srk deepika chemistry never failed ahhhhhh cannot wait fr them to set my screen on fire againnnn i m gonna combusttt#ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #Pathaan — (@khudajaanee) November 2, 2022

That's why I call her the best ! Her one look is better than someone's whole existence in a movie. Loved SRK's fearless action look.#Pathan #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/FTDuBFfB silbatta stan (@oye_baibhav) November 2, 2022

Pathaan has made a bombastic impact, and the teaser of the upcoming actioner is already been considered the first blockbuster of 2023. Apart from SRK's fans, trade, and other netizens, other Bollywood actors are also smitten by the first glance of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer.

SRK's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt found Pathaan a firework and shared the teaser on her Instagram. Alia reviewed the teaser saying, "Just next level"

Hrithik Roshan is all in praise for his War's director, next mega project. On his Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Woah woah woah ! Unbelievable !! Boom."

Woah woah woah !!

Unbelievable !! Boom https://t.co/VxhxCyg8rE November 2, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar wished Shah Rukh Khan his birthday and shared the trailer by saying, "Happy birthday King @iamsrk. Love you."

Even Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor is mesmerised by the teaser. He shared his thoughts on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa. 25th Jan it is."

Janhvi Kapoor's mind is blown away with Pathaan teaser. The Mili star shared the video in and wrote, "Happy birthday King."



SRK's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Anushka Sharma also commented on the teaser, and wrote, "Woah birthday boy. Super stoked to see you like this! @iamsrk."

The director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

On the work front, after form film Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also has will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.