Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Pathaan: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Besharam Rang to Priyanka Chopra's Dostana look

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is set to be released on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Pathaan: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Besharam Rang to Priyanka Chopra's Dostana look
Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra/Twitter

After launching the Pathaan teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the makers are set to release the film's first song Besharam Rangon Monday, December 12. Announcing the release date, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Deepika Padukone's sizzling look in a golden monokini in the track and it instantly went viral.

Some netizens found similarities between Deepika's look to Priyanka Chopra's look in the 2008 comedy Dostana in which the former Miss World also wore a golden monokini in the song Jaane Kyun. Coincidentally, both the songs are composed by the same music-director duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Sharing Deepika's photo from the track release announcement date, one netizen wrote, "Call the Fire Department cause God Damn Fire". Reacting to the same, another person wrote, "Yeah! Deepika looks damn hot but Priyanka rocked in Golden bikini back in 2008."

Talking about the upcoming song, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It`s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

The filmmaker, whose last two films were action blockbusters namely Bang Bang and War, added, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I`m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!".

READ | #BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter: Know why Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer is being trolled

The much-awaited Pathaan, which will also see Salman Khan in a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.