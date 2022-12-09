Pathaan: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Besharam Rang to Priyanka Chopra's Dostana look

Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra/Twitter

After launching the Pathaan teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the makers are set to release the film's first song Besharam Rangon Monday, December 12. Announcing the release date, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Deepika Padukone's sizzling look in a golden monokini in the track and it instantly went viral.

Some netizens found similarities between Deepika's look to Priyanka Chopra's look in the 2008 comedy Dostana in which the former Miss World also wore a golden monokini in the song Jaane Kyun. Coincidentally, both the songs are composed by the same music-director duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Sharing Deepika's photo from the track release announcement date, one netizen wrote, "Call the Fire Department cause God Damn Fire". Reacting to the same, another person wrote, "Yeah! Deepika looks damn hot but Priyanka rocked in Golden bikini back in 2008."

Yeah! Deepika looks damn hot but Priyanka rocked in Golden bikini back in 2008. pic.twitter.com/KJmsAr6QuG December 9, 2022

Talking about the upcoming song, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It`s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

The filmmaker, whose last two films were action blockbusters namely Bang Bang and War, added, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I`m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!".



The much-awaited Pathaan, which will also see Salman Khan in a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.