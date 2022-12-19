Pathaan: MP dares Shah Rukh Khan to watch Deepika Padukone starrer with daughter Suhana Khan

File Photo

Pathaan’s song Beshram Rang starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have been making headlines for its bold content. Netizens criticised the makers, producers and cast of the film for showing bold scenes.

Now, MP speaker at Girish Govind challenged SRK to watch Pathaan with his daughter Suhana Khan who is 23-year-old. As per Bollywood Life, he stated, “I would like to tell this Shah Rukh Khan that his daughter is now 23-24 years old. Go and watch the film with your daughter and post the picture on social media saying I am watching this film with my daughter in which there is Deepika Padukone.”

Meanwhile, SRK is positive and has this confidence that people will support his film. On December 15, Shah Rukh Khan attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival where he reacted to this whole controversy. As per the ANI, the superstar actor said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive & destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

For the unversed, The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was the first to raise objections to the song as he said to the reporters in Indore, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before."

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.

