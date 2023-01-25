Search icon
Pathaan midnight shows: YRF begins late-night shows of Shah Rukh Khan's film starting tonight, details here

Seeing the love, support, and excitement for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film, YRF announced midnight shows starting tonight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

File Photo

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer is all set to break many box office records as it is trending everywhere. Everyone is talking about the movie which released on January 25.

Seeing the love, support, and excitement for SRK’s film, YRF announced midnight shows starting tonight. Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN… #YRF adds late night shows of #Pathaan - starting tonight [from 12.30 am] - across #India to meet the unprecedented public demand.”

It was officially 'Pathaan day' for Shah Rukh Khan fans across the film industry as colleagues, directors and actors took to social media to celebrate the grand opening of the movie's release on Wednesday. Pathaan, which received positive reviews on the first day with videos of jubilant fans dancing to songs, whistling loudly as their favourite star made the entry circulating on the Internet, has created a celebratory mood in the hit-starved Hindi film industry.

Amid boycott calls and controversy over the colour of outfit of its star Deepika Padukone in the movie's song Besharam Rang, the initial reactions of the viewers and critics alike gave a lot to the film fraternity to cheer for. Actor Raveena Tandon said she was 'blown away' by the film. "#pathaan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again! @yrf #sidharthanand," the actor tweeted.

Director Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh in Raees six years ago and has been vocal against the protests against the film, said it was an incredible experience to catch a houseful show of the movie. "Six years ago we released #Raees - today was Day One for #Pathaan. An incredible experience watching it in a full house show on a huge IMAX screen, with the die hard fans of @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @BeingSalmanKhan !! Madness !!!" the filmmaker tweeted. (With inputs from PTI)

