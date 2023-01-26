Pathaan: Karan Johar reacts after Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 100 crore on day 1, says 'love forever trumps hate'

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to Instagram and showered praises after Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film earned Rs 100 crore. Pathaan has become the biggest Bollywood opener ever after earning Rs 57 crore in the country while Rs 100 crore worldwide on day 1.

Karan Johar shared the poster of Pathaan and said, “Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi (Aditya Chopra)… Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. He further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date...”

On Wednesday, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!”

He further added, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!”

For the unversed, Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

