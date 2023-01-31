Pathaan: John Abraham reveals why he 'nearly went to kiss Shah Rukh Khan in many scenes'

Photo via Twitter

John Abraham ended months-long rumours of a tiff with Shah Rukh Khan at the recently held media interaction for Pathaan. John praised Shah Rukh as the 'biggest action hero' of India and also addressed what netizens have been discussing since the film's release - nearly kissing Shah Rukh in a few scenes of Pathaan.

Speaking about Shah Rukh, John said, "I would like to say this on stage, I would like to thank Aditya Chopra. How he positions me is amazing, whether it's Dhoom or Pathaan. My director is responsible for representing me and the entire cast, and very importantly I got to work with Shah Rukh."

He further added, "I don't think he (Shah Rukh Khan) is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes (laughs). I have worked with Deepika earlier, and it's amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful men and the most beautiful woman (Deepika Padukone)."

Speaking further about Shah Rukh's action avatar in Pathaan, John also said, "I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country. He is so good at action and I remember I told him that you are the national treasure of the country and I can't hit you. Overall, he was just confident and fantastic with action sequences. Pathaan will be my biggest hit for a long time."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has created a ruckus at the box office since its release on January 25, 2023. So far, the film has broken many records at the box office and emerged as the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. Pathaan is being credited heavily for its contribution to reviving the dry spell of Hindi films at the box office.