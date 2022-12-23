Search icon
Pathaan: Jhoome Jo Pathaan singer Sukriti Kakar says 'I am singing for Deepika Padukone which is.....'

Sukriti Kakar expressed her excitement about being a part of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 06:20 AM IST

Credit: Sukriti Kakar /Instagram

Sukriti Kakar whose song Kya Say with twin sister Prakriti Kakar and Badshah was a massive hit, is back with another exciting chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The song is from the most anticipated blockbuster Pathaan and is being picturised on none other than Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the phenomenal Deepika Padukone.

Sukriti Kakar recently took to Instagram to express her excitement for being a part of this song. The fire duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have left the audience awestruck with their fierce chemistry. Shah Rukh and Deepika's performance was just as power-packed and high-energy as the song. The duo has  left us absolutely stunned. We cannot help but get in the groove of this amazing superhit song. 

 Sukriti Kakar expresses her elation saying, "To be a part of this amazing song 'Jhoom Jo Pathaan' is nothing short of a dream come true. I really couldn't contain my happiness when I first came to know that I will be getting the opportunity to be a part of something so big! It is truly an amazing way to end the year. The song is an extremely lively and power-packed track and I really hope that the audience will love it."

she further adds, "This is my first song with Vishal and Shekhar who I admire so much & for it to be this way, with the title track of Pathan for Shahrukh couldn’t get better. This is also the first time I’m singing for Deepika. The highlight for me is that it’s a duet with the one and only Arijit Singh. So definitely it’s alot of firsts for me."

Sukriti Kakar who rose to fame with the superhit song 'Kar Gayi Chull' is here with 'Jhoome Jab Pathaan' composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. We are excited to know how many more hit tracks she has in store for us in the upcoming year.

