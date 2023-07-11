'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Salman Khan took to Instagram and praised Jawan prevue starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan, on Tuesday, shared the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan directed by Atlee and said 'maza ahh gaya'.

Sharing the prevue, he wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..@iamsrk."

Jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The former is also marking her debut in Hindi films with the release. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and her inclusion in the prevue confirmed those rumours. Apart from them, Jawan also features Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. Rumours are swirling that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the film as well. However, these rumours remain unconfirmed.