Pathaan: Former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani says Shah Rukh Khan's film is 'a victim of controversy'

The CBFC, under the leadership of Prasoon Joshi, has asked Yash Raj Productions to make changes in Pathaan, 'including the songs'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Pathaan-Pahlaj Nihalani/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan has stirred up controversy since the release of its song Besharam Rang. After multiple people raised objections to the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika in the song, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) instructed the makers, i.e. the Yash Raj Productions, to make changes in the film 'including the songs'.

Now, former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, who headed the organisation from 2015 to 2017 has reacted to this matter and said that the film is 'a victim of controversy'. He added that the CBFC must have been pressurised from the ministry to delete the 'saffron' bikini from the upcoming film.

Speaking to ETimes, Pahlaj said, "There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry. Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer."

"It is the committee’s right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version. Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour then it would be a wrong proceeding", he further added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the current CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi asked YRF to submit a revised version of Pathaan and said in a statement, as quoted by PTI, 'I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

