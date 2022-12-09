Pathaan: First song of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Besharam Rang to be out on THIS date

SRK- Deepika Padukone

Here's some good news for SRK fans. The first song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will be out on December 12, Monday. Director Siddharth Anand revealed that the first song from Pathaan, Besharam Rang will be out on Monday.

The makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret. Thus they have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film, before the trailer drops. The song is supposedly set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcases breath-taking chemistry between her and SRK!

Director Siddharth Anand revealed, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.” He further added, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

The leaked photos from the set showed how the duo two sizzled in Spain, and it took the internet by storm! The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca. That's the location where SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th. Pathaan will be released in cinemas on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.