Pathaan: Fans make Minion version of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer's teaser

Shah Rukh Khan's fan page has published an edited preview of his upcoming comeback movie Pathaan as the countdown to its release continues. According to the audio of the film's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan and other cast members have been replaced by the Minions in this scene. And the hilarious cut has admirers roll on the floor with laughter.

The humorous video starts off with two minion cops speculating about the disappearance of Pathaan, then cuts to the minion Stuart doing weightlifting while mouthing SRK's phrases "zinda hai (is alive)" In the video, which also depicts Pathaan fighting the villain in the ring, Skarlet Overkill fills in for Deepika Padukone.

Talking about SRK’s body transformation, Siddharth Anand told IndianExpress.com, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

“The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he added.

Shah Rukh and Deepika are back together in the blockbuster film Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. In the movie, John Abraham plays the bad guy. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on January 25. On November 2, the day before Shah Rukh turned 57, the Pathaan teaser was unveiled.

The movie features numerous action scenes starring Deepika and John as well. After a four-year absence, it represents Shah Rukh's return to the big screen.