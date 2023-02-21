Pathaan storms through Rs 1000-crore club, here's where Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ranks among highest-grossing Indian films

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created history. On Monday, the 27th day of its release, the film crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in its global gross, becoming only the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone. Before this, Aamir Khan’s Dangal was the only other Indian film to earn more than Rs 1000 crore. The exclusive club also includes two films from the Telugu film industry and one from the Kannada industry.

Pathaan had earned Rs 997 crore worldwide by Sunday, including a record Rs 619 crore gross domestic haul, along with Rs 378 crore ($45.75 million) overseas. On Monday, it earned over Rs 9 crore as per early estimates, taking its total comfortably past the Rs 1000-crore mark. Industry insiders say that the film’s Hindi version’s net domestic earnings are also set to cross Rs 500 crore and are well on course to break Baahubali The Conclusion’s all-time Hindi record of Rs 511 crore.

With this, the film is now the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, leapfrogging blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, 2.0, and Baahubali The Beginning in the last couple of weeks. Given that the number four film – RRR – is nearing Rs 1200 crore now, it will be unlikely Pathaan can climb further in the list. The top three spots in the list are occupied by Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1208 crore).

S No Film Global Gross 1 Dangal Rs 2070 crore 2 Baahubali The Conclusion Rs 1788 crore 3 KGF Chapter 2 Rs 1208 crore 4 RRR Rs 1170 crore 5 Pathaan Rs 1006 crore 6 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 922 crore 7 Secret Superstar Rs 913 crore 8 PK Rs 792 crore 9 2.0 Rs 745 crore 10 Baahubali The Beginning Rs 650 crore

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, apart from a cameo from Salman Khan. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also included the Tiger films and War. Due to its success, the Spy Universe has now become the second-highest-grossing franchise in Indian film history, behind only Baahubali.