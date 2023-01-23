Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan effect: 25 shut single screen cinemas to re-open with Shah Rukh Khan film due to huge demand for shows

Twenty five single screen halls across India are reopening with Pathaan screenings amid huge demand for shows of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Pathaan effect: 25 shut single screen cinemas to re-open with Shah Rukh Khan film due to huge demand for shows
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

The demand for tickets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has not only reinvigorated Bollywood but also sent a cheer across the theatre industry in the country. Several theatres, mostly single-screen ones, that had shut down due to the lockdowns enforced during the Covid-19 pandemic, are reopening this week with Pathaan screening there.

Pathaan, part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, marks Shah Rukh’s comeback in a lead role in over four years. The film has seen a phenomenal response to advance booking, breaking virtually every record in pre-sales. With most shows going housefull, many theatres have opened early morning shows as well. Now, it has been reported that as many as 25 single-screen theatres that had shut down during the lockdowns, are reopening due to this high demand.

Sources from Yash Raj Films state that the production house is encouraging theatres to reopen providing them with support as well. “Post the pandemic, YRF is doing their part as India’s biggest film studio to nurse the theatrical landscape back to pre-Covid levels,” says a source. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this development on Monday afternoon. “Pathaan is all set to revive theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz,” he tweeted.

When the pandemic hit, lockdowns were enforced for weeks at end. This led to an unprecedented slump in the exhibition industry. While the larger cinema chains survived as they were able to bear the losses, several smaller theatres and single-screen halls to shut shop. The disappointing returns of Bollywood films over 2021 and 2022 meant they were not able to reopen later as well. But now, Pathaan seems to have changed that.

Pathaan has already broken the record for the highest advance booking by any Bollywood film ever, grossing Rs 47 crore for its opening weekend. As per trade analysts, the film is on course to earn Rs 200 crore nett in India in its first five days itself. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will be releasing on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married in Khandala
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.