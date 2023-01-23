Pathaan effect: 25 shut single screen cinemas to re-open with Shah Rukh Khan film due to huge demand for shows

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

The demand for tickets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has not only reinvigorated Bollywood but also sent a cheer across the theatre industry in the country. Several theatres, mostly single-screen ones, that had shut down due to the lockdowns enforced during the Covid-19 pandemic, are reopening this week with Pathaan screening there.

Pathaan, part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, marks Shah Rukh’s comeback in a lead role in over four years. The film has seen a phenomenal response to advance booking, breaking virtually every record in pre-sales. With most shows going housefull, many theatres have opened early morning shows as well. Now, it has been reported that as many as 25 single-screen theatres that had shut down during the lockdowns, are reopening due to this high demand.

Sources from Yash Raj Films state that the production house is encouraging theatres to reopen providing them with support as well. “Post the pandemic, YRF is doing their part as India’s biggest film studio to nurse the theatrical landscape back to pre-Covid levels,” says a source. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this development on Monday afternoon. “Pathaan is all set to revive theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz,” he tweeted.

When the pandemic hit, lockdowns were enforced for weeks at end. This led to an unprecedented slump in the exhibition industry. While the larger cinema chains survived as they were able to bear the losses, several smaller theatres and single-screen halls to shut shop. The disappointing returns of Bollywood films over 2021 and 2022 meant they were not able to reopen later as well. But now, Pathaan seems to have changed that.

Pathaan has already broken the record for the highest advance booking by any Bollywood film ever, grossing Rs 47 crore for its opening weekend. As per trade analysts, the film is on course to earn Rs 200 crore nett in India in its first five days itself. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will be releasing on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.