Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan 'pushed his body to breaking point' for actioner

File photo

After a four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The actor shocked the internet a few months ago with a photo of his appearance from the movie Pathaan, in which he had entirely changed and was showing off eight-pack abs.

Talking about the same Siddharth told IndianExpress.com, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

“The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he added.

He further said, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

The hashtag #BoycottPathaan has been trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter for the last two days. Well, some users have shared screenshots of Siddharth's previous film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, compared the same with the Pathaan teaser, and pointed out how the filmmaker has rehashed his own movie.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to make documentary on his fandom celebrating Pathaan actor's 57th birthday?

The teaser for Pathaan was released on SRK's 57th birthday. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in the movie, which is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.