Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals why Shah Rukh Khan and film's team are not doing any pre-release promotions

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan will end his four-year sabbatical from films with Pathaan. The buzz about the film is super-strong, and SRKians have already planned it to make January 25, Pathaan Day.

After posters, teaser and trailer, people were waiting to see more of SRK and Pathaan through promotions. But, the team avoided any sort of promotion in India. There were no interviews, launches, or integrations with any television show. Well, the makers of Pathaan have deliberately chosen to avoid pre-release promotions.

Director Siddharth Anand reveals, "We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by Jan 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film. We are all humbled to be receiving the unanimous love that we are getting for Pathaan so far and we can’t thank people enough!”

Anand further adds, "Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure with people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today."

The advance booking of the film will open from tomorrow. As per an official statement from the studio, YRF will open the advance booking for Pathaan on Jan 20, five full days before the film’s release. The studio says the strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets of this big ticket Hindi tentpole movie.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, distribution, YRF says, “The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe, which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25.