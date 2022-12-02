Search icon
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals why he shot Shah Rukh Khan starrer in 8 countries

Siddharth Anand even revealed that he spent 2 years in pre-production for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan are geared up for the mega release of Pathaan. The upcoming spy-thriller will mark the comeback of SRK on the big screen, and it will also kick-start the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. 

Director Siddharth Anand has left no stone unturned to churn out a sleek, stylish actioner, and he has shot in eight different countries. Anand said that locations always play a huge role in his films, and they became even more important for Pathaan as they intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. "To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences,” Siddharth revealed. Pathaan has been shot in India, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Siberia, Italy, France and Afghanistan.
 
The War director even added that they were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking, and they meticulously went about planning to achieve this. Before going on floors, the team Pathaan spent 2 years in pre-production, "I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India,” added Siddharth 
 
Pathaan has been shot in some of the most remote and exquisite locations in the world that have helped them to create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish. "I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when Pathaan releases in theatres on Jan 25,” Anand stated.

Yesterday, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled posters with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. All three of the actors are shown holding guns and striking side poses in the posters. The upcoming actioner will bring back SRK-Deepika after eight years. They were last seen in Farah Khan's Happy New Year. 

