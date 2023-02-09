Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals how Dubai police helped them shoot action in boulevard: 'No Hollywood film...'

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan is on a spree of breaking records. Touted as SRK's comeback vehicle, Pathaan has grossed more than Rs 700 crore at the box office. The film won praise for its nail-biting action sequences. The promotion of Pathaan continues, and YRF shared a BTS video of Pathaan's action sequence in Dubai.

In the video, director Siddharth Anand reveals the most difficult action sequences of the film, "The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!”

Watch: Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, reviews Shah Rukh Khan's film

He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!” Siddharth further states that he couldn't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if Dubai authorities would had not agreed to our vision and supported them wholeheartedly. "I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai," adds Siddharth.

Siddharth Anand's directorial is the fourth instalment of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019). Released on January 25, Pathaan has grossed Rs 865 crores worldwide. YRF shared the official figures of the film yesterday. The film has grossed Rs 536 crores (Gross) and Rs 329 crores (overseas). The next part of Spy Universe will be Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3