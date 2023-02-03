Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reacts to Shah Rukh Khan film being compared to Hollywood actioners: 'We're limited...'

Siddharth Anand-Pathaan/File photos

After making his directorial debut with Salaam Namaste in 2005, Siddharth Anand went on to make three more romantic comedies namely Ta Ra Rum Pum in 2007, Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, and Anjaana Anjaani in 2010. Four years later, he turned to the action genre with Bang Bang! in 2014 and then, directed War, the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Anand has started off 2023 with one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen as a leading hero after more than four years and has earned a whopping Rs 696 crore worldwide gross within nine days of its theatrical release.

The actioner, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, features multiple gravity-defying and sensational action set-pieces set across the world. In a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked his reaction to Pathaan being called a 'pale imitation of Hollywood'.

Speaking to Gulf News, Siddharth said, "That’s inevitable when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets. It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more."

"We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford. So we have certain limitations but I think we're doing great, we're telling stories that are reaching across the world and are being appreciated everywhere", he concluded.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise.



