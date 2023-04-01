Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opens up on Besharam Rang controversy, says, 'that was all just white noise'

Siddharth Anand-Besharam Rang

Though Pathaan was a blockbuster movie and ruled the hearts of people, the movie landed into controversy much prior to its release. Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang faced a lot of backlash and led to boycott calls too. Now, the director of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie, Siddharth Anand opened up on the controversy.

On Thursday evening, while addressing the News 18 Rising India Summit 2023, Siddharth Anand revealed that the team knew that there was nothing objectionable in the movie and claimed it all to be just ‘white noise’ and said, “We were neither scared nor pumped up. That was all just white noise. We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our movie. We were in Spain and I picked that costume just randomly. But I never imagined all this would happen. The color of the outfit looked nice as it was a sunny day, the grass was green and the water was blue. That was the logic behind it.”

The director further revealed that he was happy that the audience understood their intent, visited the theatres in large numbers,s and said, “When this happened, we thought that audiences will understand when they watch the movie that our intent was not wrong and what they are seeing on screen is not objectionable. But I can't blame the audience because they hadn't seen the movie till then. I think it is very commendable for the audience to visit theatres in huge numbers and book their tickets in advance. They proved the boycott movement wrong.”

Siddharth Anand is known for giving some of the biggest hits of Bollywood like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bang Bang! and War. His Pathaan also collected Rs 1049 crores worldwide and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles and the spy thriller was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The director is now working on his upcoming movie titled Fighter for which he is going to reunite with his War star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be playing the lead actress in the movie.

