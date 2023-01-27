Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand gets heavy price to direct producer Deepak Mukut's untitled film

The stupendous success of Pathaan has already benefited director Siddharth Anand, as he will be directing for Deepak Mukut at an astronomical price.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand gets heavy price to direct producer Deepak Mukut's untitled film
Siddharth Anand-Deepak Mukut

Within two days of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the director of the film, Siddharth Anand signed his next film by producer Deepak Mukut. As per the report of Etimes, Mulk producer has paid a bomb to Siddharth for his next directorial. 

Deepak Mukut has backed several movies which include, Sanam Teri Kasam, Thank God, Forensic, and Dhaakad. A source confirmed the news to the portal and stated that there are six months to finish Siddharth's upcoming ariel-actioner Fighter. So, it is expected that Anand will direct Deepak's production in 2024. Although the cast of the film isn't finalised yet, Deepak confirmed teaming up with Anand to the portal. He said, "Yes, Siddharth's film for me will start after 'Fighter' is complete." 

Speaking about Pathaan, SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's actioner doing wonders at the box office. The audiences are enjoying the film like a festival, and several videos from different parts of the country prove it. On Wednesday evening, Kangana spoke to the media about the film’s success at an event and praised it. When asked about Pathaan, Anupam called it a ‘huge film’. Kangana added in Hindi, “It is so good. I heard that Pathaan is doing well. Films like these should be successful. I feel Hindi cinema has been left behind and every person has been trying at their level (to change that).”

 

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, the early box office estimates suggest that Pathaan will reportedly earn a whopping Rs 69.50 crore on its second day, i.e. January 26. After unanimous positive reviews from moviegoers and critics, it seems that audiences have thronged to the theatres to witness the Shah Rukh Khan magic on the big screen on the national holiday.

On its first day, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 106 crore gross, which is the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. It also defeated the Hindi dubbed version of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener in India with a nett domestic collection of Rs 55 crore.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.