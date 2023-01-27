Pathaan director Siddharth Anand gets heavy price to direct producer Deepak Mukut's untitled film

Siddharth Anand-Deepak Mukut

Within two days of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the director of the film, Siddharth Anand signed his next film by producer Deepak Mukut. As per the report of Etimes, Mulk producer has paid a bomb to Siddharth for his next directorial.

Deepak Mukut has backed several movies which include, Sanam Teri Kasam, Thank God, Forensic, and Dhaakad. A source confirmed the news to the portal and stated that there are six months to finish Siddharth's upcoming ariel-actioner Fighter. So, it is expected that Anand will direct Deepak's production in 2024. Although the cast of the film isn't finalised yet, Deepak confirmed teaming up with Anand to the portal. He said, "Yes, Siddharth's film for me will start after 'Fighter' is complete."

Speaking about Pathaan, SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's actioner doing wonders at the box office. The audiences are enjoying the film like a festival, and several videos from different parts of the country prove it. On Wednesday evening, Kangana spoke to the media about the film’s success at an event and praised it. When asked about Pathaan, Anupam called it a ‘huge film’. Kangana added in Hindi, “It is so good. I heard that Pathaan is doing well. Films like these should be successful. I feel Hindi cinema has been left behind and every person has been trying at their level (to change that).”

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, the early box office estimates suggest that Pathaan will reportedly earn a whopping Rs 69.50 crore on its second day, i.e. January 26. After unanimous positive reviews from moviegoers and critics, it seems that audiences have thronged to the theatres to witness the Shah Rukh Khan magic on the big screen on the national holiday.

On its first day, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 106 crore gross, which is the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. It also defeated the Hindi dubbed version of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener in India with a nett domestic collection of Rs 55 crore.