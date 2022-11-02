Pathaan: Director of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Siddharth Anand reveals 'teaser is just beginning'

Siddharth Anand believes that Pathaan is not just a film, but an emotion by itself. He also revealed why they released the teaser on SRK's birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the teaser of his upcoming actioner Pathaan, and director Siddharth Anand revealed the idea behind dropping the teaser of Pathaan. The sole aim was to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his countless fans across the globe! Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and it has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in primary roles.



Siddharth stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said.

The director further added, "He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense.” The War director added that Pathaan carries huge expectations, "We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser."

Siddharth even asserted that for them, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion for them. He continued, "We are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023!” Pathaan will be SRK's comeback in films after 2018 Zero.

Pathaan has the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. SRK and DP recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.