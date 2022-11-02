Pathaan: Director of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Siddharth Anand reveals 'teaser is just beginning'

Headlines

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

Bro OTT release: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Pathaan: Director of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Siddharth Anand reveals 'teaser is just beginning'

Siddharth Anand believes that Pathaan is not just a film, but an emotion by itself. He also revealed why they released the teaser on SRK's birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the teaser of his upcoming actioner Pathaan, and director Siddharth Anand revealed the idea behind dropping the teaser of Pathaan. The sole aim was to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his countless fans across the globe! Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and it has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in primary roles.
 
Siddharth stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said. 

READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan drops first glimpse of upcoming actioner on his birthday

The director further added, "He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense.” The War director added that Pathaan carries huge expectations, "We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser." 

READ: Pathaan teaser Twitter reaction: Shah Rukh Khan starrer impresses netizens, fans say 'baap baap hota hai...'

Siddharth even asserted that for them, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion for them. He continued, "We are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023!” Pathaan will be SRK's comeback in films after 2018 Zero. 

Pathaan has the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. SRK and DP recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nag Panchami 2023 date, time: Know history, cultural significance of this festival

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular service, check details

Watch: R Madhavan calls himself ‘South ka Shah Rukh Khan’ in deleted clip from Om Shanti Om

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE