Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang is copy of Jain’s song Makeba, say Twitter users

Pathaan’s song Beshram Rang featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. Social media users trolled the song for a number of reasons including its bold scenes.

Some of them Twitter users said that Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song has been inspired by Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s Ghungroo, while others said that it has been copied from Race 2 visuals. Meanwhile, a segment of people said that the sounds of Beshram Rang is the same as Jain’s song Makeba. They even shared the videos on Twitter as proof.

One of the social media users wrote, “#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy. The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable.”

Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines "Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne" Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016....#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

The second one said, “Yep it bl**dy is. Jain's song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan”

The third one said, “The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic.”

Earlier, while talking about the song, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, whose last two films were action blockbusters namely Bang Bang and War, said, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I`m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!."

The much-awaited Pathaan, which will also see Salman Khan in a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.