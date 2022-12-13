Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang is copy of Jain’s song Makeba, say Twitter users

Twitter users said that Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song Beshram Rang in Pathaan has been copied from Jain’s song Makeba.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang is copy of Jain’s song Makeba, say Twitter users
Credit: Twitter

Pathaan’s song Beshram Rang featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. Social media users trolled the song for a number of reasons including its bold scenes.

Some of them Twitter users said that Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song has been inspired by Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s Ghungroo, while others said that it has been copied from Race 2 visuals. Meanwhile, a segment of people said that the sounds of Beshram Rang is the same as Jain’s song Makeba. They even shared the videos on Twitter as proof.

Take a look:

One of the social media users wrote, “#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy. The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable.” 

The second one said, “Yep it bl**dy is. Jain's song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan” 

The third one said, “The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic.” 

Earlier, while talking about the song, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, whose last two films were action blockbusters namely Bang Bang and War, said, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I`m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!."

READ | #BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter: Know why Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer is being trolled

The much-awaited Pathaan, which will also see Salman Khan in a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajpal Yadav accidently 'hits' a student in UP's Prayagraj
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.