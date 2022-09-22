Pathaan: Deepika Padukone dubs for Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham's actioner, says 'work in progress'

Pathaan

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan can rejoice, as his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone has shared a crucial update on the upcoming actioner. Gehraiyaan star is currently dubbing for the film, and she has hinted that they are closer in finishing the post-production work.

Deepika shared an image of Pathaan's bound script placed on a table in the recording studio. The recording mic above the script confirmed the dubbing of the film. She shared the photo with the caption that says, "WIP (work in progress) #Pathaan."

Here's the image

As soon as Deepika uploaded the photo, netizens went crazy with the update. A user wrote, "SUPER DUPER EXCITED FOR PATHAAN." Another user wrote, "WOHOOO CANT WAIT." One of the user wrote, "Pathaan super hit hai bosss." A netizen wrote, "Gonna end dry spell of Bollywood." Another netizen wrote, "I am waiting for pathan."

Earlier in August, the makers of Pathaan, unveiled motion posters of the cast. John plays a fearless baddie, and with the poster, it looks like he's an expert in bombs and explosions.The poster starts with a ticking bomb about to explode. After the explosion we are introduced to John Abraham, looking geared up in the midst of the action. John launched the poster with a caption that summarises his character.

Yash Raj Films has closely guarded every single element of their marquee tentpole Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been riding on tremendous buzz and anticipation. On June 25, the makers decided to release the first look of SRK in and as Pathaan that incidentally also marked 30 glorious years of the actor's incredible career.

On July 25th, which marks six months to Pathaan, YRF released a glimpse of the leading lady of Pathaan and Deepika Padukone is looking fierce and intense in it. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25.