Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's 'awww' moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam in Besharam Rang BTS video goes viral

Besharam Rang BTS video/YouTube screengrabs

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan has been a record-breaking success at the box office. Besharam Rang, the first track released from the actioner, has also topped the streaming charts since its release. The makers Yash Raj Films released the making video of the song on Monday, February 13.

In the clip, Shah Rukh talked about how the director Siddharth Anand chose the 'virgin' exotic location in Spain, which he hasn't seen yet, to shoot the track. He added that he took his kids to the shoot to show them the beautiful locations. Then, Deepika is seen hugging his youngest son AbRam in the clip and this 'awww' moment has gone viral on social media.

As Besharam Rang marks the first collaboration between Deepika and the choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, the actress had all praises for the latter. "We had to shoot for five days if I’m not mistaken. It was not easy, the weather was really difficult but Vaibhavi kept the mood light. She made sure everyone was taken care of", Deepika said in the making video.

When the song was released in December, it also faced criticism from a section of people, who in particular objected to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini alluding to the communal undertones of the same. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire claiming that the sizzling chemistry of the two actors 'promotes vulgarity'.

However, these boycott calls failed to create a hurdle in the film's run at the theatres as Pathaan is set to enter the Rs 1000-crore club at the worldwide box office collection. The action-packed entertainer has also become the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 400 crore net in India.



