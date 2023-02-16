Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan Day: Here's when you can watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer latest blockbuster for only Rs 110

Yash Raj Films decides to organise Pathaan Day as the film will soon cross Rs 500-crore mark in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Pathaan Day: Here's when you can watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer latest blockbuster for only Rs 110
Pathaan

As Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer latest blockbuster Pathaan will soon cross Rs 500 crores in India. The producers, Yash Raj Films, organised Pathaan Day, where filmgoers can watch Pathaan in the leading multiplex for only 110 rupees. 

Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media with the film's new static poster. While sharing the poster, Taran wrote, "YRF ORGANISES ‘PATHAAN DAY’… With #Pathaan hitting ₹ 500 cr mark combined biz: #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu - #YRF decides to organise #PathaanDay on 17 Feb 2023… Tickets at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis at ₹ 110 [all shows]… OFFICIAL POSTER…#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film faced several protests and calls for boycott before its release but the controversies did not affect its box office performance.

Speaking on The Carvaka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri discussed the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide. Attributing the film’s success to Shah Rukh, Agnihotri said, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.” Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.