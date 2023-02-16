Pathaan Day: Here's when you can watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer latest blockbuster for only Rs 110

Pathaan

As Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer latest blockbuster Pathaan will soon cross Rs 500 crores in India. The producers, Yash Raj Films, organised Pathaan Day, where filmgoers can watch Pathaan in the leading multiplex for only 110 rupees.

Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media with the film's new static poster. While sharing the poster, Taran wrote, "YRF ORGANISES ‘PATHAAN DAY’… With #Pathaan hitting ₹ 500 cr mark combined biz: #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu - #YRF decides to organise #PathaanDay on 17 Feb 2023… Tickets at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis at ₹ 110 [all shows]… OFFICIAL POSTER…#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film faced several protests and calls for boycott before its release but the controversies did not affect its box office performance.

Speaking on The Carvaka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri discussed the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide. Attributing the film’s success to Shah Rukh, Agnihotri said, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.” Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25