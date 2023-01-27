Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film breaks Bollywood opening weekend record in just two days, mints Rs 230 crore

Pathaan box office collections have broken the three-day record for Bollywood films in just two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film breaks Bollywood opening weekend record in just two days, mints Rs 230 crore
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Pathaan has registered the strongest opening by any Hindi film ever. In the first two days of its release, the film has managed to surpass every big release in Bollywood history. What makes the film’s earnings impressive is that in these two days, the film has managed to break all the three-day earning records set by previous blockbusters.

Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore net (Rs 68 crore gross) on day one domestically, followed by Rs 70 crore net (Rs 83 crore gross) on the second day. This takes its two-day net collection to Rs 127 crore. Before this, the three-day opening weekend record or a Bollywood film was Rs 120 crore, which belonged to Sanju. Pathaan has comfortably sailed past it. In terms of gross collections too, Pathaan has overshot Sanju’s three-day number.

While the final global numbers are yet to arrive, trade sources and analysts are saying Pathaan has earned Rs 110-125 crore worldwide on day two, taking its worldwide haul to somewhere between Rs 216 and Rs 230 crore. This means that the Shah Rukh Khan film has beaten Sultan’s three-day global mark of Rs 210 crore as well. Given that the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday collections are yet to be added, it won’t be a stretch to expect Pathaan to cross Rs 400 crore by Sunday. Sultan holds that record too with a Rs 328-crore five-day weekend. Pathaan is safely on course for breaking that too.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo by Salman Khan, reprising his role from the Tiger series. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in a lead role after four years. The film has been praised by critics as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.