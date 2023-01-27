Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film breaks Bollywood opening weekend record in just two days, mints Rs 230 crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Pathaan has registered the strongest opening by any Hindi film ever. In the first two days of its release, the film has managed to surpass every big release in Bollywood history. What makes the film’s earnings impressive is that in these two days, the film has managed to break all the three-day earning records set by previous blockbusters.

Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore net (Rs 68 crore gross) on day one domestically, followed by Rs 70 crore net (Rs 83 crore gross) on the second day. This takes its two-day net collection to Rs 127 crore. Before this, the three-day opening weekend record or a Bollywood film was Rs 120 crore, which belonged to Sanju. Pathaan has comfortably sailed past it. In terms of gross collections too, Pathaan has overshot Sanju’s three-day number.

While the final global numbers are yet to arrive, trade sources and analysts are saying Pathaan has earned Rs 110-125 crore worldwide on day two, taking its worldwide haul to somewhere between Rs 216 and Rs 230 crore. This means that the Shah Rukh Khan film has beaten Sultan’s three-day global mark of Rs 210 crore as well. Given that the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday collections are yet to be added, it won’t be a stretch to expect Pathaan to cross Rs 400 crore by Sunday. Sultan holds that record too with a Rs 328-crore five-day weekend. Pathaan is safely on course for breaking that too.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo by Salman Khan, reprising his role from the Tiger series. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in a lead role after four years. The film has been praised by critics as well.