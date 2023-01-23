Pathaan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film set for Bollywood's best-ever opening, may earn Rs 200 cr in 5 days

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

The frenzy around the advance booking collections for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been a shot in the arm for Bollywood. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is one of the most awaited Hindi releases of the year. Having already broken several pandemic-era records for advance booking, it is now looking to break opening day and weekend records as well. Trade experts are bullish about the film’s opening being one of the best ever in Bollywood history.

The advance bookings of the film, which began four day back, are in full flow ahead of its January 25 release. The phenomenal response and huge demand for tickets has meant that Pathaan has already broken the record for the highest advance booking for opening day by any Bollywood film post-pandemic. The overseas advance bookings, too, have already broken records in many territories like Germany and the Middle East.

Given the response, expectations are high from the release. Trade tracker Sacnilk predicts Pathaan could earn around Rs 50 crore nett in India on day one. Other trade experts say the number could go a bit higher too. If that holds true, Pathaan is on course to break War’s record for the Bollywood film with the highest opening day collection (Rs 53.35 crore). It may also pip KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 54 crore) to register the highest opening by any film in Hindi. But for that to happen, the final two days of advance booking and spot booking need to be strong. The latter almost completely depends on word of mouth given that Pathaan’s release day is non festive.

What is encouraging for Pathaan is that it is releasing on a Wednesday with Republic Day on Thursday giving it a five-day extended opening weekend. Already, the advance bookings for Thursday have crossed Rs 12 crore in India, giving indications that the second day will also be huge for the Shah Rukh-starrer. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film is likely to earn Rs 175-200 crore in the domestic market in the first five days and ‘will easily collect Rs 350 crore globally’. Sacnilk also puts Pathaan’s opening weekend at Rs 200 crore nett based on current trends.

Given the fhigh demand for tickets, the film’s exhibitors have opened early morning (6am) shows for the film for the first week, something that Hindi films hardly ever see. Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ YRF Spy Universe, bringing together the characters from the Tiger series and War. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.