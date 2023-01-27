Search icon
Pathaan box office estimates day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film predicted to earn whopping Rs 69.50 crore

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the Siddharth Anand actioner has broken several box office records on its first day of theatrical release, i.e. on January 25, and is set to create history on Republic Day as well with collections close to Rs 70 crore on its second day.

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, the early box office estimates suggest that Pathaan will reportedly earn a whopping Rs 69.50 crore on its second day, i.e. January 26. After unanimous positive reviews from moviegoers and critics, it seems that audiences have thronged to the theatres to witness the Shah Rukh Khan magic on the big screen on the national holiday.

On its first day, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 106 crore gross, which is the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. It also defeated the Hindi dubbed version of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener in India with the nett domestic collection of Rs 55 crore.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan played a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

