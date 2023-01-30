Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan box office day 5 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees exponential growth, set to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide

Pathaan box office prediction: Early estimates suggest that Shah Rukh Khan film has become among the top-ten highest-grossing Hindi films in history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Pathaan box office day 5 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees exponential growth, set to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide
Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan witnessed record-breaking numbers again on its fifth day since its theatrical release on January 25. The audience has been thronging to the cinema halls to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen after more than four years.

The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has earned Rs 60-62 crore on its first Sunday, January 29, as per early box office estimates. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter on Sunday late at night and wrote, "#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: ₹ 60 cr to ₹ 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower."

This means that the film's net India collections will cross Rs 280 crore and its worldwide gross collection, which stood at Rs 429 crore till Saturday, will easily surpass the Rs 500 crore mark. This will put the recently released film among the top-ten highest-grossing Hindi films within just five days of its theatrical release and the Pathaan tsunami has just begun now.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan reprised his role from the Tiger films in Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the highly-anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise.

READ | Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.