Pathaan box office day 5 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees exponential growth, set to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide

Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan witnessed record-breaking numbers again on its fifth day since its theatrical release on January 25. The audience has been thronging to the cinema halls to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen after more than four years.

The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has earned Rs 60-62 crore on its first Sunday, January 29, as per early box office estimates. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter on Sunday late at night and wrote, "#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: ₹ 60 cr to ₹ 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower."

This means that the film's net India collections will cross Rs 280 crore and its worldwide gross collection, which stood at Rs 429 crore till Saturday, will easily surpass the Rs 500 crore mark. This will put the recently released film among the top-ten highest-grossing Hindi films within just five days of its theatrical release and the Pathaan tsunami has just begun now.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan reprised his role from the Tiger films in Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the highly-anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise.



