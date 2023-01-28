Pathaan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 300 crore, goes past Sooryavanshi's lifetime haul

Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, Pathaan has set the box office on fire. The action-packed entertainer has been lapped up by audiences and critics, who are going gaga over Shah Rukh's action-packed avatar as Pathaan, John's terrific screen presence as the antagonist Jim, and Deepika's twisted character as the ISI agent Rubina.

The film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide gross within three days of its theatrical release, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com. The website also states that the nett India collections of Pathaan are Rs 166.75 crore as it collected Rs 57 crore, Rs 70.5 crore, and Rs 39.25 crore in its first three days respectively.

In just three days, Pathaan has crossed the lifetime earnings of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, which was the first Bollywood blockbuster in the post-pandemic era. The Rohit Shetty directorial earned Rs 294.91 crore worldwide gross to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2021.

Just as Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. While the former had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing crucial cameos as Singham and Simmba respectively, the latter had Salman Khan in his Tiger avatar in a cameo.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise headed by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 21 on Eid but was postponed to make way for Salman's other film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.



