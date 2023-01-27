Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film breaks its own record with massive Rs 70-crore haul

Pathaan box office collections are through the roof

The juggernaut that is Pathaan is refusing to stop. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has minted in excess of Rs 70 crore on its second day, an unheard of number in the Hindi film industry. The film had set a new single-day record on Wednesday with a domestic net collection of Rs 57 crore. It has now comfortably broken that on Thursday with a new mark.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh’s comeback film, had collected Rs 55 crore net for its Hindi version and Rs 2 crore in the dubbed versions on its opening day. The international haul took it beyond the Rs 100-crore mark on day one itself. The film has somehow managed to increase those numbers on day 2. As per trade sources, the film earned over Rs 125 crore gross globally on its second day. This included an unprecedented haul of over Rs 70 crore net (Rs 84 crore gross) in India alone. This takes Pathaan’s two-day earnings in India to an impressive Rs 127 crore and its global gross to over Rs 230 crore.

Interestingly, Pathaan has been the highest grossing film in the world on both these days. On Wednesday, it earned $12.77 million, beating James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which made $10.50 million. On Thursday, Pathaan’s global gross has been over $15 million, still higher than Avatar 2. The film has joined RRR and Baahubali 2 as the only other Indian films to achieve the feat.

Given the current trend, Pathaan is well on course for a potential Rs 250-crore extended weekend in India and may end up reaching Rs 400 crore worldwide in just five days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has opened to good reviews as well.