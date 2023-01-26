Search icon
Pathaan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film may open at Rs 55 crore, highest ever for Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Pathaan is expected to earn Rs 53-55 crores on day 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

File Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back, his much-anticipated film Pathaan starring fit hit the theatres on Wednesday. The film drew positive word-of-mouth publicity since hitting the big screens.

As per the Indian Box office report, Pathaan is expected to earn Rs 53-55 crore on day 1. The Indian Box office report Twitter handle tweeted, “#Pathaan Day 1 early estimates collects 53-55 crores. Biggest opener in the history of Hindi cinema.” 

Noted film critics Mayank Shekhar, Ajay Brahmatmaj and trade-analyst Taran Adarsh raved about Pathaan while speaking to ANI exclusively on Wednesday. Mayank Shekhar told ANI, "I can’t remember the last time I woke up in the morning, set the alarm for 7 am and reached the theatre at 7.30 am and found it completely packed. People thronged the theatres to watch SRK’s comeback movie. For me, however, this is also the comeback of big-budget masala Bollywood entertainers. Over the last few months, we had huge box office successes such as KGF 2 and Kantara. But they were not from Bollywood. The Mumbai film industry had to deliver and it has. It was an overwhelming experience to watch people going gaga over the movie and enjoying it to the fullest."

Complimenting Shah Rukh’s ripped and chiselled look in the film, Mayank said, "Shah Rukh is the spectacle of the movie. At 57, he has set some serious fitness goals. Those locks, six packs...You’ll completely fall for the guy. But the makers have ensured there are plenty more reasons to watch the movie. There’s non-stop action, chase sequences, featuring buses, trains, missiles...it’s breathless!"

Meanwhile, seeing the love, support, and excitement for SRK’s film, YRF announced midnight shows starting tonight. Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN… #YRF adds late night shows of #Pathaan - starting tonight [from 12.30 am] - across #India to meet the unprecedented public demand.” (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Pathaan first review OUT! Fans call Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as 'best actioner' that 'keep you hooked'

