Pathaan: Ahead of Besharam Rang launch, Siddharth Anand calls Deepika Padukone 'hottest actress in the country'

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The first song from Pathaan titled Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release on Monday, January 12. Ahead of the song launch, the film's director Siddharth Anand has called Deepika the 'hottest actress in the country' and added that he wanted to present the actress in her most glamorous avatar yet.

The War director said in a statement, "Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress in our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly. So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her."

"I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song", he concluded.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.

The upcoming actioner is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. Thus, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film, which is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.



