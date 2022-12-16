Besharam Rang: Sherlyn Chopra calls Deepika Padukone 'member of tukde tukde gang' as she wears saffron bikini

File Photo

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Beshram Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan has been making headlines for a number of reasons. Netizens have trolled the song for its bold scenes.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has also reacted to the song and called Deepika Padukone the member of Tukde Tukde gang. Saffron colored bikini is not acceptable, said the actress. She also supported Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra’s statement.

While speaking to India Today, Sherlyn Chopra said, “I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments.”

She further said, “Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) where he touched upon the negative impacts of social media and the negative energy that spreads in society through social media platforms. Since the release of Pathaan's song "Besharam Rang," the hashtag "Boycott Pathaan" has been trending on Twitter. People on social media are criticising SRK and Deepika Padukone's green and saffron costumes in the song.

Without referencing Pathaan, Shah Rukh talked about the "narrowness of view" on social media and even questioned those with a pessimistic outlook. “Cinema and advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human emotions and experience. The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect the cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.” SRK said.

READ: This Bhojpuri version of SRK-Deepika starrer Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' will crack you up, viral video

Moreover, while responding to the '#BoycottPathaan' trend against his film, SRK said, "I have no objection in saying that whatever the world says, I, you and all positive people are (Zinda Hai) alive." His final 'zinda hain,' conveyed in the style of his Pathaan character, drew applause from the huge crowd gathered there.