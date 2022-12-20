Pathaan: After Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's next song Jhoome Jo Pathaan to release on THIS date

Jhoome Jo Pathaan/Twitter

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their sizzling avatars, the first song from Pathaan titled Besharam Rang has created a rage online and has proved to be a chartbuster. On Tuesday, December 20, Yash Raj Films dropped the first look of the second track titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan and announced that the song will be out on December 22.

Talking about the upcoming song, the director Siddharth Anand says in a statement, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has an irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes."

"The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is a modern fusion of Qawwali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for", the filmmaker further added.

Anand concluded, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone who is again looking a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK & Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair."



Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, Pathaan also features John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after more than four years since his last theatrical release was Zero in 2018.