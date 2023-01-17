How Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham filmed 'risky' Pathaan chase on frozen Siberian lake, director Siddharth Anand reveals

Pathaan

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone's starrer Pathaan have made sure to give the audience a never-seen-before spectacle. The theatrical trailer has already left the audience excited, as it is filled with some eye-popping, mind-blowing action set pieces. Pathaan is the first film that is shot on the frozen lake of Baikal in Siberia.

Siddharth Anand and team Pathaan aren't leaving any stone unturned. Thus, the makers have shot a crucial, heart-pumping bike chase sequence at the frozen lake of Baikal, Siberia. A glimpse of the action sequence was shown in the trailer, and Siddharth shared his vision of taking the level of action to a new level, "We have ensured that we take the action in Pathaan several notches above what Indian audiences have seen in theatres. In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people and we have shot a high-speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia!"

Anand even stated that to shoot this 'risky sequence' the whole team had to take a different approach and it was a daunting task as well. "Every equipment needed to shoot this high-risk sequence had to be shipped from Moscow which is almost about 2000 kilometres away from where we were shooting! So, this was a huge task which the production very smoothly handled." Anand exclaims that they ended up shooting one of the most visually stunning chase sequences in the film. He hopes the action-packed sequence will make people jump off their seats because they are truly very happy with how it has shaped up."

Pathaan will be the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, four years after the break. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.