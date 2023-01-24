Pathaan advance booking gross crosses Rs 60 crore, Shah Rukh Khan film breaks all Bollywood pre-sales records

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

With just hours to go for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, advance ticket booking is in full flow. The final day flourish for tickets led to a spike in the advance booking gross for the action thriller. By Tuesday evening, the combined advance booking gross of Pathaan for all days (of its five-day extended opening weekend) had crossed a whopping Rs 60 crore. To put that figure in context, the next best is War with Rs 41 crore.

Pathaan had broken most advance booking records in Bollywood days before its release. Three days ago, it had surpassed Brahmastra’s day one figure to become the best performer post-pandemic. On Tuesday, it crossed War’s day one figure as well to register the best opening day advance booking figures in Bollywood history. But the sustained craze for tickets over five days is unprecedented in Hindi cinema.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that by Tuesday evening, Pathaan had sold tickets worth almost Rs 28 crore for day one and around Rs 16 crore for day two. In addition, it has a gross of Rs 16 crore for the next three days already, giving it a cumulative total of Rs 60 crore before release.

This data does not even include the overseas advance booking, which is also breaking records. Due to Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity in the US, Europe, and Middle East, Pathaan has registered a strong start in these markets, already surpassing the lifetime collection of several recent Indian hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be releasing in theatres on January 25. The pre-sales in select Indian cities opened on January 18 while advance bookings opened on Friday, January 20. The film, part of YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.