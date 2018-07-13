Pataakha: 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan wrap up the Vishal Bhardwaj film

Vishal Bhardwaj wraps up shooting of 'Pataakha'

Director Vishal Bharadwaj has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming flick, 'Pataakha'. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, "Vishal Bhardwaj wraps up shooting of #Pataakha... Stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz... 28 Sept 2018 release."

The movie, featuring 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra along with Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, and Vijay Raaz, is all set to hit the big screens on September 28. Earlier, the poster of the movie garnered immense popularity. It showed the two actors smeared in mud while resorting to violence in the rain.

'Pataakha' is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan, and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't live without each other.