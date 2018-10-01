Pataakha Box Office: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's film witnesses growth, rakes in Rs 4.05 crore in 3 days

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan starrer latest release Pataakha witnessed a jump in its box office collections on day three of its release. The movie, which opened to a figure of Rs 90 lakh on Friday, managed to rake in Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday. The film's overall total box office figures now stand at Rs 4.05 crore.

While the film is facinf quite stiff competition from Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, Pataakha has managed to impress the fans of the director Vishal Bhardwaj. The power packed performances of both the lead actresses has been much appreciated too.

Trade analyst took to his Twitter account to share the details of the box office numbers. He wrote, "#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: â‚¹ 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz."

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is a tale of two sisters, who're constantly at loggerheads with each other. Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover too play significant parts in the film. Radhika marks her Bollywood debut with the film.

It'll be interesting to note how the movie fares on Monday. Watch this space...