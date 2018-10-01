Pataakha Box Office Collections Day 2: Sanya Malhotra-Radhika Madan's film mints a total of Rs 2.30 crore

Vishal Bhardwaj's latest offering Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in the leads, had a slow start at the ticket windows. But the movie managed to gather more footfalls on day two of its release. While the opening day collection of Pataakha was Rs 90 lakh, the film managed to mint a Rs 1.40 crore at the box office on day 2 of its release.

This takes the total box office collections of the film to Rs 2.30 crore in two days across 875 screens in India. The movie has opened to a mixed response by the critics, but a positive word of mouth seems to be working in its favour.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the box office figues of the film. He wrote, "#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: â‚¹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz."

It'll be interesting to see how much the film manages to collect in its first weekend.

#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: â‚¹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Pataakha also stars Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover in significant roles. Popular TV actress Radhika Madan makes her Bollywood debut with the film. The performances of the actors have been much appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.