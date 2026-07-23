'Passed using leaked papers': Salim Khan's old video about Salman Khan resurfaces amid his support for NEET protesters

An old clip of Salman Khan admitting he once benefited from leaked school exam papers has resurfaced after the actor backed students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Salman Khan's recent support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak has brought an old video of the actor back into the spotlight. The clip, featuring Salman alongside his father Salim Khan and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, has sparked a debate on social media.

The controversy began after Salman spoke about the ongoing student protests and called the alleged paper leak a "very serious issue." He shared a childhood photograph of himself in a school uniform while expressing his support for the students.

Soon after, social media users began circulating an old segment from The Kapil Sharma Show, where Salman appeared with his family.

Salman Khan today: "Paper leak is a very serious issue"



Salim Khan on Kapil's show: "Ganesh naam ke ladke ki sabse zyada izzat thi hamare ghar mein, kyoki PAPER LEAK hote the to woh Salman ko laake deta tha" https://t.co/yeXlInPJce pic.twitter.com/GubGJQid5j — Raj (@idfcwau) July 22, 2026

Salim Khan Recalls Salman Using Leaked Exam Papers

In the clip, Salim Khan recalled an incident from Salman's school days. He spoke about a man named Ganesh, who was treated with great respect whenever he visited their home. Salim later discovered that Ganesh was allegedly the person who helped his sons get access to leaked examination papers. During the conversation, Salman also admitted that he had passed some of his exams with the help of such papers.

The story was shared in a light-hearted manner, with Salman, his family, Kapil Sharma and the audience laughing during the conversation.

Social Media Users Debate Salman Khan's Stand

The resurfaced video has divided social media users. Some people defended Salman, pointing out that the incident involved school examinations and not a competitive examination such as NEET. Others accused the actor of hypocrisy and argued that cheating is wrong regardless of the type of exam.

One user wrote, "That's why he is supporting this cause to stop even at his level having experience the same," while another criticised Bollywood celebrities for speaking on the issue.

A third user questioned why old videos are repeatedly brought up whenever a celebrity becomes involved in a controversy. Another comment simply read, "Celebs & their hypocrisy."

What Salman Khan Said About The Student Protests

In his recent post, Salman praised students for raising their voices for a better education system. He also appreciated the support being provided by their parents.

The actor urged people not to allow political agendas to take over the movement. He wrote, "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system."

Salman further expressed hope that the situation would eventually result in a "win-win" outcome for students. He also praised the younger generation for showing courage and standing up for their education.

Protests Over Alleged NEET Irregularities Continue

The protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination have continued in several parts of the country. Students have been demanding greater accountability and reforms in the education system, along with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.