Pasoori singer Shae Gill defends Arijit Singh-Tulsi Kumar version in Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'Instead of sending hate...'

Shae Gill reacted to her fans' reaction to the remake of her iconic song Pasoori, asked fans not to spread hate, and suggested they should listen to the new version as a rendition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Stills of Shae Gill with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani from Pasoori Nu

Pakistani popular singer Shae Gill reacts to the remake of her popular song Pasoori in Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, and asked her fans not to spread hate towards the new rendition. The original song was sung by Shae with Ali Sethi. The new version of the iconic song, Pasoori Nu, is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Pasoori Nu has received mixed responses on the internet. 

Shae took her thoughts about the song remake to her Instagram and dropped videos, explaining to her fans that she doesn't own the rights to the songs, thus she didn't sell the song. Gill said, "I've been getting a lot of questions about whether this was my decision. Guys, I do not own the song. I do not have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you about the remake of the song." 

Here's the screenshot from Shae's story

Shae

Gill further explained to her fans that if don't like the rendition, they can choose to ignore it, but don't spread hate, "But also I wanted to talk about all of the hate that people have been sending towards the song. I understand that you love the original Pasoori song so much, can't even begin to express how grateful I am. I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake, that'll help," Shae asserted If it is something that fans don't like at all. Then they shouldn't listen to it instead of sending hate.

 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was recently screened for the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), colloquially referred to as the Censor Board. It was earlier reported that the film was cleared by the CBFC with a UA certificate and no cuts. Now, sources have revealed that the film actually managed to impress the CBFC members.

A source close to a censor board member said, “The overall response for Satyaprem Ki Katha was fantastic. Everyone who saw the film thoroughly enjoyed it and had great things to talk about the film.” Having heard this feedback, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are more optimistic about the film landing well with the audiences. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in cinemas on June 29. 

 

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
