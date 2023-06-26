Search icon
Pasoori Nu: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's chemistry and Arijit Singh's voice shine in Satyaprem Ki Katha's latest song

Satyaprem Ki Katha's latest track Pasoori Nu is recreated from the viral hit Pasoori, released in 2022 in the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the new track Pasoori Nu on Monday, three days ahead of its release on June 29. The latest song is recreated from the 2022 viral hit Pasoori from the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan.

While the original Pasoori is sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, and composed by Sethi and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, the latest track Pasoori Nu is crooned by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar with additional music and lyrics by Rochak Kohli and Gurpreet Saini, respectively.

Netizens are in awe of Kartik and Kiara's chemistry and Arijit's rendition, as seen in the comments section of the official YouTube video uploaded by T-Series. One user wrote, "You can't ignore Kartik & Kiara's chemistry. And Arijit's voice", while another added, "Feels like Kartik and Kiara are made for each other!".

"What a marvellous rendition by Arijit! The way he executed the song is absolutely top-notch and creates a magical impact. Literally can't stop listening to this masterpiece in Arijit's soulful and mesmerizing voice", read another comment. A netizen also wrote, "Pasoori Nu by Arijit Singh is a treat to watch and Kartik Aaryan is fire."

Pasoori Nu is the fifth song from Satyaprem Ki Katha after Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni. These tracks have been ruling the hearts of audiences and have already become chartbusters on streaming platforms. The film has a multi-composer soundtrack with songs composed by Manan Bhardwaj, Payal Dev, and Meet Bros.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora are the producers. The film releases in cinemas this Thursday.

