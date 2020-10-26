Parzaan Dastur aka silent Sardar kid in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to tie the knot in 2021; details inside
Parzaan Dastur had shared a photo clicked while he proposed his ladylove for marriage.
Instagram: @parzaan.dastur
Written By
Edited By
Aishwarya Vasudevan
Source
DNA webdesk
Parzaan Dastur, who played the cute and silent Sardar kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is all set to enter marital bliss. The child artist, a few days back, shared a photo from the proposal which took place against the backdrop of a beautiful beach. In the photo, clicked during the sunset, Parzaan is seen going down on his knee to propose Delna for marriage. The proposal took place about a year ago and they will be tying the knot in 2021.
While sharing the photo, Parzaan wrote, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram."
Check out the photo below:
For the uninitiated, Parzaan was also the voice for the cartoon character 'Hum' in Hum Tum. He had earlier shared a photo posing with Delna wearing 'Hum Tum' tees. He wrote, "When ‘Hum’ finally finds his ‘Tum’. Many of you might not know that I was the voice actor for the character of Hum in the movie. Feels great to be a part of such an icon, especially when I can share it with my Bollywood-crazy cutie! Thank you @kunalkohli for making me a part of your masterpiece. #instadaily #instagood #instagram #insta #instamood #instafashion #humtum #bollywood #bollywoodmovies #bollyqueen #love #fashion #saifalikhan #saifalikhanpataudi #rani #ranimukherjee #ranimukerji #kunalKohli #couplegoals #couples #couple #couplegoals #couplesgoals."
Parzaan has starred in several movies namely Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Parzania, Sikander to name a few.