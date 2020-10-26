Parzaan Dastur aka silent Sardar kid in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to tie the knot in 2021; details inside

Parzaan Dastur, who played the cute and silent Sardar kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is all set to enter marital bliss. The child artist, a few days back, shared a photo from the proposal which took place against the backdrop of a beautiful beach. In the photo, clicked during the sunset, Parzaan is seen going down on his knee to propose Delna for marriage. The proposal took place about a year ago and they will be tying the knot in 2021.

While sharing the photo, Parzaan wrote, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram."

Check out the photo below:

For the uninitiated, Parzaan was also the voice for the cartoon character 'Hum' in Hum Tum. He had earlier shared a photo posing with Delna wearing 'Hum Tum' tees. He wrote, "When ‘Hum’ finally finds his ‘Tum’. Many of you might not know that I was the voice actor for the character of Hum in the movie. Feels great to be a part of such an icon, especially when I can share it with my Bollywood-crazy cutie! Thank you @kunalkohli for making me a part of your masterpiece. #instadaily #instagood #instagram #insta #instamood #instafashion #humtum #bollywood #bollywoodmovies #bollyqueen #love #fashion #saifalikhan #saifalikhanpataudi #rani #ranimukherjee #ranimukerji #kunalKohli #couplegoals #couples #couple #couplegoals #couplesgoals."

Parzaan has starred in several movies namely Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Parzania, Sikander to name a few.